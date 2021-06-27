Howard Townsend Oldham, two-time survivor of cancer, lost his third battle to this terrible disease on June 19, 2021, at the age of 77. He passed away peacefully with his adoring wife Wilana Fuller Oldham at his side.

Howard was born in Camden, New Jersey, to Dr. Andrew Wesley Oldham and Josephine Gandy Oldham. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserve and served his country proudly.

He was a natural born salesman/entrepreneur that eventually led him to Houston in the mid-1960s. He was proud to manage a printing company that was owned by the doctors of the Kelsey Seybold Clinic. He later moved and settled in Liberty, Texas, where he raised his family and owned the local office supply and print shop, Oldham Office Center. He was very involved in the community by serving for 25-plus years in the Rotary Club and he was an active member of First United Methodist Church.

In 1991, Howard married Wilana Fuller and they moved to Belize in 1995. They started shipping fresh habanero peppers to the USA and Canada and later progressed over into finished products through the Hot Mama’s Hot Sauce Company which is now a global success. He founded Tropic Real Estate and was successful at selling, developing and managing properties all over the country. He loved Belize and his community and served through the local Rotary Club in San Ignacio (first) and then later founded the Rotary Club in Belmopan, the capital city. He and his wife attended the Amazing Grace Church in Spanish Lookout.

Howard was a fun-loving guy that enjoyed having a good time and making other laugh. He had a passion for cooking and was known for his famous Texas style barbecues. Fishing and being on the water was another of his passions; hence his motivation for being in Belize for the last 25 years.

He is survived by his wife, Wilana Fuller Oldham; his children, Stephen Oldham and Dawn (Oldham) Koenig (and husband, Andrew); stepdaughter, Nicole Grote’; grandchildren Andrew Lee Koenig, Jr. and Kelsey Dawn Koenig; step grandchildren Mason and Jay; sister Virginia Oldham; brother Joe Oldham (and wife, Debbie) and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Howard on Friday July 2, at 11 a.m. at the Methodist Church on Main Street in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church.

Howard would want to be remembered most for the love he showed and had for his family and friends. He truly enjoyed making people laugh and he is sure to be the life of the party telling jokes in heaven. He will be missed, but not forgotten.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

