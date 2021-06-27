Jeanie Genice Padgett, age 50, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. She was born September 4, 1970 in Liberty County, Texas to parents David Kenneth Fulcher and Elizabeth Fulcher. She is preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother, Elizabeth Fulcher; spouse, Joey Padgett; kids, Justin and spouse Presley, Cheyenne and spouse Jesse, Ashley and spouse Tyler, Wyatt, Morgan and spouse Koon, Stormy and spouse Randall; siblings, Pamela Clark and David Fulcher; grandkids, Bryce, Paytynn, Brooks, Camden, Blake, Gemma, Rhett, Brilyn, Raelynn, Randall, and Jett; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

