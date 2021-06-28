King City Trail Ride comes back to Cleveland

Turnout on Saturday, June 26, for the King City Riders Trail Ride in Cleveland was high, a sign that life is slowly returning to normal in the post-pandemic summer of 2021.

With no trail ride held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most riders were happy to have an opportunity to participate in a trail ride and fellowship with their friends in the King City Riders of Cleveland, a predominantly black trail riding organization that has roots dating back to the 1980s.

In Cleveland, the local trail ride was revived in 2011 by brothers Rod Reed and Billy Ross, who still organize the event today. Unlike some trail-riding organizations that coincide with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the King City Riders hold their events at Stancil Park in Cleveland and rides are mostly local.

On Saturday, the course of the mile-long trail ride took them from Stancil Park on Peach Avenue, through the Pct. 20 community of Cleveland, up Washington Street and back to the park. The ride included dozens of people on horses, ATVs, four-wheelers and other vehicles. Back at the park, they enjoyed a zydeco concert.

Ross added that he hopes the ride will continue to grow each year and believes it is good for Cleveland as the riders shop at local stores and many stay overnight at local hotels.

Here are photos from Saturday's trail ride in Cleveland:





























