The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 19, 2021:

Corrales, Mac Anthony – Bond Revocation-Online Solicitation of a Minor

Adams, Deven – Criminal Mischief

Swindell, Toni Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cooper, Matthew Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

