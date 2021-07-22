Andres Abelino Reyes, 65, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, January 4, 1956, in La Union, El Salvador. Andres was preceded in death by his mother, Francisca Reyes, brothers, Hugo Reyes, Gilberto Reyes, and Julio Reyes. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 36 years Rosa Reyes; children, Enson Reyes, Andres Reyes, Jr., Ana Reyes, Patricia Jesch, and Tereza Reyes; 13 grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Andres will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2:00 pm. Interment for Andres will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Galdino Martinez and Tony Reyes officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

