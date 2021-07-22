Gary Lee Kibodeaux, 73, of Hull, TX, passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side on Friday, July 16, 2021, after a battle with a lengthy illness. Gary was born in Eunice, LA on November 3, 1947, to Vellus Gene and Mary Ann Kibodeaux. He graduated from Hamshire-Fannett High School in Fannett, TX in 1968. He was a long-term resident of the Golden Triangle Area. He was a U. S. Army Veteran and served his country from January 23, 1968, to January 22, 1970. He served with honors in The Vietnam War Conflict: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal W/60 Dvc, Vietnam Service Medal, Purple Heart, 1 O/S Bar, Expert (Rifle M-14). He was the owner and operator of Kibodeaux’s Oil Field Services for 10 years and was employed as a mechanic at SunBelt and then BoMack until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Vellus Gene Kibodeaux Jr.; and niece, Kelly Stone.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ellen Kibodeaux of Hull, TX, his daughter Dawn Renea Legington of Spring, TX, granddaughter Megan and her husband Jeremy Lockett and soon to arrive great-granddaughter Zooey Renea of Fort Worth, TX, sister Sybil and husband Johnny Stone of Fannett, TX and sister Gwen Price of The Woodlands, TX along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Gary enjoyed many hobbies and interests through the years including gardening, guitar, hunting, working with his tractor, raising cattle and caring for his horses Jasper and Cinnamon. He especially loved his sidekick Trey-J, the dog who never left his side.

Of all the people his life touched, his most proud achievement in life was marrying his wife Ellen DeBerry who supported him in all of his glory in his heyday and lovingly supported him physically and mentally during their last days together.

A special thank you to Cindy and John Tinkle who provided care and support in so many ways to the couple over the years. Also, a special thank you to the hospice nurses and aids.

