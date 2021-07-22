Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 20, 2021:

Smith, Kyle Anthony – Traffic Offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Mouton, Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Caskey, Crystal Kaye – Criminal Trespass

Clark, Joel William – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Gonzalez, Benny Alexander – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Criminal Mischief

Caskey, Crystal Kaye

Clark, Joel William

Gonzalez, Benny Alexander

Mouton, Joseph

Parsley, Nicole Nadine

Smith, Kyle Anthony

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

