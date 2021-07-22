Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 20, 2021:
- Smith, Kyle Anthony – Traffic Offense and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Mouton, Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Caskey, Crystal Kaye – Criminal Trespass
- Clark, Joel William – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Gonzalez, Benny Alexander – Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance and Criminal Mischief