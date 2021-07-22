Virginia Tyson Goodwine, 94, of Dayton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 21, 2021 in Baytown, Texas. Mrs. Goodwine was born August 4, 1926 in Nashville, Georgia to parents, Austin Tyson and Annie Spell Tyson.

Virginia had lived in this area since 1978 and was formerly of Bedford, Indiana. Through the years she collected dolls and roosters. Virginia loved to play the guitar and sing. She also enjoyed shopping and playing video games. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Goodwine was preceded in death by her grandmother who raised her, her parents, her son, Greg Goodwine, and her great-grandson, Ian Goodwine. She is survived by her husband of 77 years, James E. Goodwine, Sr.; sons, James E. Goodwine, Jr.; daughters, Sharon Cockrell and husband Ron and Susan Juarez-Delgado and Jose Juares-Delgado; grandchildren, Toniya Goodwine, James Goodwine and wife Tiffany, Elizabeth Goodwine, Adam Goodwine and wife Eliska, Unica Alfaro and husband Raul, Missy Tarver and husband Danny, Julie Tarver and husband Chuck, Joey Juarez-Delgado and wife Josephine, Stephanie Goodwine and husband Bryan, and Nicole Greak and husband James; great-grandchildren, Jameson Goodwine, Ian Goodwine, Shaela Chapman and husband Jack; Abby Bettis and husband Justin, Seth Blankenship, Camden Arclies, Lori Arclies, Bronson Arredondo, Gabriel Goodwine, Dilynn Goodwine, Darien Alfaro, Annalise Alfaro, DJ Tarver, Nick Tarver, Faith Centeno, Hope Juarez-Delgado, Grace Juarez-Delgado, Alexis Hope Juarez Delgado, Megan Tarver, Courtney Tarver, Taylor Tarver, Jordan Tarver, Zach Maddox, Tyler Greak, Emeri Greak, Hunter Greak, and Averi Greak; great great-grandchildren, Easton Owens, Samuel Bettis, Sophie Chapman, Hayden Chapman, and Austin Morrison; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Services for Mrs. Goodwine will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at service time on Friday.

