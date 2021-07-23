Liberty County Jail arrest report, July 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on July 21, 2021:
- Martinez, Raul – Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration
- St. Julian, Erick Javaris – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and No Driver’s License
- Petrash, Regan Elisabeth – Driving While Intoxicated
- Torres, Tristan Rafael – Hold for Hidalgo County-Assault
- Eubanks, Michael Wayne – Probation Violation
- Fountain, Jenna Marie – Escape From Custody and Evading Arrest or Detention
- Lueck, Carissa Dolyne – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Hernandez, Eliezer – Possession of Marijuana and Assault/Family Violence