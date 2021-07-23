Matthew Ryan Santillan, age 30, of Livingston, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. He was born February 1, 1991 in Polk County, Texas to parents Mauricio Santillan and Mary Cruz. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leo and Frances Pate.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Cruz and husband Nasario; father, Mauricio Santillan; brothers, Nuno and Gonzalo Cruz; sister, Jessica Cruz and husband Winder Garcia; aunt and uncle, Kathy Wright and husband Darrell; companion, Jared Keely; cousins, Michael Wright and wife Christina and family, Aydan and Hudson Wright, Shawn Wright and wife Darsel and family, Sara, Lucas, and Ashton Wright; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Old Big Creek Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

