Sales tax holiday coming Aug. 6-8 in time for back-to-school shopping

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to continue practicing social distancing and support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend.

Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 6, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 8.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

Online Purchases and Telephone Orders

To promote social distancing, the Texas Comptroller’s office wants all taxpayers to know that during the Tax-Free Weekend, you can buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either:

the item is both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

A seller accepts an order when the seller has acted to fill the order for immediate shipment.

An order is filled for immediate shipment regardless of whether the shipment is delayed due to a backlog of orders or because stock is currently unavailable to, or on back order by, the seller.

In-Store Purchases

The Comptroller’s office urges all taxpayers buying certain qualifying items at their local retailers to practice appropriate social distancing as described in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the sales tax holiday.

Qualifying Items

Adult diapers

Aprons (household)

Athletic socks

Baby bibs

Baby clothes

Baby diapers (cloth or disposable)

Baseball accessories Baseball caps Baseball jerseys

Belts with attached buckles

Blouses

Boots (general purpose) Cowboy Hiking

Bow ties

Bowling shirts

Bras

Camp clothes

Caps (baseball, fishing, golf)

Chef uniforms

Children’s novelty costumes

Clerical vestments

Coats and wraps

Coveralls

Diapers (cloth and disposable)

Dresses

Earmuffs Cold weather

Employee uniforms (unless rented)

Fishing caps

Fishing vests (non-flotation)

Football accessories Football jerseys

Gloves (generally) Dress (unless rented) Leather

Golf accessories Golf caps Golf dresses Golf jackets and windbreakers Golf shirts Golf skirts

Graduation caps and gowns

Gym suits and uniforms

Hats

Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts

Hosiery, including support hosiery

Hunting vests

Jackets

Jeans

Jogging apparel

Knitted caps or hats

Leg warmers

Leotards and tights

Mask, costume

Mask, cloth and disposable fabric face masks

Neckwear and ties

Nightgowns and nightshirts

Painter pants

Pajamas

Pants

Panty hose

Raincoats and ponchos

Rain hats

Religious clothing

Robes

Safety accessories Safety shoes (adaptable for street wear)

Scarves

Scout uniforms

Shawls and wraps

Shirts

Shirts (hooded)

Shoes (generally) Boat Cross trainers Dress Flip-flops (rubber thongs) Jellies Running (without cleats) Safety (suitable for everyday use) Sandals Slippers Sneakers and tennis Tennis Walking

Shorts

Skirts

Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas

Slippers

Slips

Soccer socks

Socks

Suits, slacks, and jackets

Support hosiery

Suspenders

Sweatshirts

Sweat suits

Sweaters

Swimsuits

Tennis accessories Tennis dresses Tennis shorts Tennis shoes Tennis skirts

Ties (neckties – all)

Tights

Trousers

Underclothes

Underpants

Undershirts

Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire)

Veils

Vests (generally) Fishing (non-flotation) Hunting

Work clothes

Work uniforms

Workout clothes

Only the school supplies on this list priced under $100 qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday.

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Kits*

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

* For kits of school supplies that contain exempt items, as well as taxable ones, the taxability depends on the value of exempt or taxable items in it. There is no limit on the quantity of school supplies in a kit, but if the value of the exempt items is more than the taxable ones, the kit is exempt. If the value of the taxable items is more than the exempt ones, then the kit is taxable.

