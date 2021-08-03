Marvin Rolando Ramirez, 33, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, May 24, 1988, in Houston, Texas. Marvin was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Ramírez.

To cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Lorena Ramírez; parents, Rolando and Leticia Ramirez; his children, Miracle Ramirez, Rogelio Javier Ramirez; sisters, Lilibeth Ramirez, Ruby Ramirez; the grandparents, Teresa Flores, Vicente and Minerva Ramires; in-laws Luis and Lorena Martinez; many aunts, uncles and cousins; along with many other loving family members and cherished friends.

Marvin’s farewell will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. Funeral services for Marvin will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Marvin’s funeral will follow immediately at the Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. A meal will be shared after the funeral at the Centro Cristiano Amor y Restauración. Rolando and Leticia Ramirez officiating. All services were handled under the trustworthy care of Neal Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marvin Rolando Ramirez, please visit our floral store.

Marvin Rolando Ramirez, 33, de Cleveland, Texas, falleció el viernes 30 de julio de 2021. Nació el martes 24 de mayo de 1988 en Houston, Texas. A Marvin le precedió en la muerte su hermano, Melvin Ramírez. Para apreciar su memoria está su amada esposa, Lorena Ramírez; padres, Rolando y Leticia Ramirez; sus hijos, Miracle Ramirez, Rogelio Javier Ramirez; hermanas, Lilibeth Ramirez, Ruby Ramirez; los abuelos, Teresa Flores, Vicente y Minerva Ramires; suegros Luis y Lorena Martinez; muchas tías, tíos y primos; junto con muchos otros familiares amorosos y amigos preciados. La despedida de Marvin se llevará a cabo en Neal Funeral Home el viernes 6 de agosto de 2021, de 10:00 am a 10:00 pm. Los servicios funerarios para Marvin se llevarán a cabo en Neal Funeral Home el sábado 7 de agosto de 2021 en Neal Funeral Home a las 10:00 am. El sepelio de Marvin seguirá inmediatamente en el Cementerio Conmemorativo de Cleveland. Se compartirá una comida después del sepelio en el Centro Cristiano Amor y Restauración. Rolando y Leticia Ramirez oficiando.

Todos los servicios fueron manejados bajo el cuidado confiable de Neal Funeral Home.

