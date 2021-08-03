Paul Aubry Hooker, 70, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, October 11, 1950. Paul was preceded in death by both of his parents and sister, Tony Body. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Linda Hooker; two children, Lyn Hooker, and Bucky Thain and wife Edna; sister, Laura Majors and husband Terry; three grandchildren, Christopher James Muirhead and wife Shelby, Jonathan Muirhead, and Kitlyan Muirhead; great-grandchild, Aiden Rivers Muirhead; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

