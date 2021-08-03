Paul Howard Fletcher, 89, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, December 22, 1931 in Box Elder, Texas to Walter Earley Fletcher and Bertha May (Durrum) Fletcher, both of whom have preceded him in death. Paul was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Sybilla Fletcher. Left to cherish his memory is his loving nephew, Dennis Fletcher and Patricia; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

