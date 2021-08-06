Cleveland man killed in FM 787 crash

A 24-year-old Cleveland man, Danny Bowen, was killed Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on FM 787 about one mile east of FM 2518.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor for the Liberty County DPS office, Bowen was traveling westbound on a 1997 Ducati motorcycle. Traveling eastbound at the same time was a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by a 17-year-old female student at Cleveland High School.

Willoughby said the driver of the pickup was making a left-hand turn into a private driveway and pulled across the westbound lane of travel. The Ducati motorcycle struck the truck on the right rear side. Bowen died at the scene and was pronounced dead by Pct. 5 Justice of the Peace Wade Brown.

The female driver was uninjured, according to Willoughby.

When asked which driver was at fault in the accident, Willoughby said the accident investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

“We are looking at speed being a factor for the Ducati and looking at potential equipment issues with the bike,” he said.

