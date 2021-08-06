Eva M. Sickler, 73, of Tarkington, passed away August 2, 2021, in Kingwood. Eva was born September 8, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri to parents Jack Wesley Haynes and Maurine During Haynes.

Eva had resided in Tarkington for 17 years and was a former resident of San Leon and Houston. She spent her childhood in South Florida. Eva loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bob Sickler; her children, Laurie Rush and John, Leslie Sickler and fiancé John Friend and Shari Upchurch and Jimmy; her brother and sister, Arnold Haynes and Pam and Jackie Barbour and Bob; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mrs. Sickler will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

