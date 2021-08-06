Irma Louise Weaver, 70, of Hull, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 1, 2021, in Lancaster, Texas. She was born on September 9, 1950, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Clarince and Juanita May Fregia.

Irma was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She absolutely loved spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she adored. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Irma was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Clyde “Stumpy” Fregia and Clarince “Bud” Fregia; and her very special nephew Christian Sparks. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children Trina Hayes and husband Eric of Dayton and Gerald Weaver and wife Christy of Batson; her grandchildren Tyler and Aidan Hayes, Jerisan Weaver and Kayla Siros; 3 great grandchildren: her siblings Margaret Richter and husband David, Katherine Pilgreen and Joe Fregia and wife Lee; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

To send flowers to Irma’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

