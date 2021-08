John Prosper, 82, from Dayton, Texas, passed away Monday August 2nd at his home surrounded by those he loved. Mr. Prosper was born July 2, 1939, in Baltimore, Maryland. He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Connie Prosper.

Left to cherish his memory are his three children, John Prosper Jr., son, Michele Prosper Foster, daughter and Alex Prosper, son. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

