Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 4, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 4, 2021:

  • Birdsall, John Whitman – Sex Abuse of a Child: Continuous, Victim Under 14
  • Magana, Johnathan Maurilio – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Edwards, Justice Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Holt, David Wayne II – Criminal Trespass
  • Carnegie, Michael Oneal – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
  • Aleman, Elizabeth – Disorderly Conduct (no mugshot)
  • Castillo, Anthony Dillon – Silent Abusive Call/Electronic Communication to 911 Service
  • McWashington, Lawrence Edward – Assault/Family Violence
  • Gore, Matthew Ray – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Burnett, Jon Lucas Conrad – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)
  • Bradford, Lindrey Ramone III – Assault Against Pregnant Person and Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)
  • Johnson, Davon James – Deadly Conduct and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
