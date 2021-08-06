Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 4, 2021:

Birdsall, John Whitman – Sex Abuse of a Child: Continuous, Victim Under 14

Magana, Johnathan Maurilio – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Edwards, Justice Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Holt, David Wayne II – Criminal Trespass

Carnegie, Michael Oneal – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Aleman, Elizabeth – Disorderly Conduct (no mugshot)

Castillo, Anthony Dillon – Silent Abusive Call/Electronic Communication to 911 Service

McWashington, Lawrence Edward – Assault/Family Violence

Gore, Matthew Ray – Burglary of a Habitation

Burnett, Jon Lucas Conrad – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)

Bradford, Lindrey Ramone III – Assault Against Pregnant Person and Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)

Johnson, Davon James – Deadly Conduct and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Birdsall, John Whitman

Edwards, Justice Michelle

Gore, Matthew Ray

Holt, David Wayne II

Johnson, Davon James

Magana, Johnathan Maurilio

McWashington, Lawrence Edward

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

