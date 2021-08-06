Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 4, 2021:
- Birdsall, John Whitman – Sex Abuse of a Child: Continuous, Victim Under 14
- Magana, Johnathan Maurilio – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Edwards, Justice Michelle – Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Holt, David Wayne II – Criminal Trespass
- Carnegie, Michael Oneal – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)
- Aleman, Elizabeth – Disorderly Conduct (no mugshot)
- Castillo, Anthony Dillon – Silent Abusive Call/Electronic Communication to 911 Service
- McWashington, Lawrence Edward – Assault/Family Violence
- Gore, Matthew Ray – Burglary of a Habitation
- Burnett, Jon Lucas Conrad – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport (no mugshot)
- Bradford, Lindrey Ramone III – Assault Against Pregnant Person and Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)
- Johnson, Davon James – Deadly Conduct and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle