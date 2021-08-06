Mary Eileen Lynch, age 85 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. She was born July 15, 1936 in Rosebud, South Dakota to parents Cecil Sylvan and Winnifred Lucille Mason Sherfey who preceded her in death along with her husband, Dan Junior Lynch; son, Frankie Lee Lynch; sister, Glenda Liljedahl; and brother, Raymond Sherfey.

Survivors include her sister, Virginia Timperley; sons, Bruce Ray Lynch, David Dan Lynch, and John Harold Lynch; daughters-in-law, Julie Ann Lynch, Angela Dee Lynch, and Anjinette Lynch; grandchildren, Brandi Simon and husband Brian, Cody Lynch and wife Brittany, Matthew Lynch and wife Vickie, Samantha Foster and husband Kyle, Christopher Ammons and wife Rebecca, Jessica Dufour, and Trent Ammons; great-grandchildren, Owen Simon, Jack Simon, Parker Lynch, Paighton Lynch, Penelope Lynch, Matthew Lynch, Madison Lynch, and Falin Foster; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Security Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

