Harrace Moore, 69, of Dayton, passed away August 6, 2021, at Baytown Methodist Hospital. Harrace was born June 24, 1952, in Cantron, Missouri to parents Hobert and Mary (Landreth) Moore.

Generosity is a quality – like honesty and patience – that we all probably wish we had more of. This is just one of the many qualities Harrace will be remembered for. Harrace never met a stranger and was eager to lend a hand to anyone of need. His gentle heart and playful spirit could light up any room and truly made this world a better place.

He married the love of his life, Carolyn Robertson, in December 1981. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this December. Harrace and Carole were inseparable and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing them would agree. The love they shared was one of a kind. Harrace loved driving trucks, hunting and fishing. Harrace was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He cherished his family more than anything.

Harrace was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Martha Carter, JoAnn Koons, Jean Boyle, Linda Sue Moore, Wanda Mae Moore; one brother, John Moore; step-daughter, Terri Hager; two grandchildren, Dustin Hager and Greg Randal Hager.

Harrace is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn (Robertson) Moore; sons, Mark Moore and Scotty Moore; step-sons, Roy Hager and Greg Hager; step-daughter, Donna Hager; three grandchildren; eleven step-grandchildren; fifteen great step-grandchildren; two brothers, James (Johnnie) Moore and Larry (Earlene) Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

Services for Harrace will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Linney Creek Cemetery, Dayton, under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

