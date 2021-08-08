Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 5, 2021:
- Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Jordan, Jose Felisiano – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Trespass
- Pacheco, Johayra Jackeline – Interfering With Public Duties
- Philpot, Thomas Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dortch, Danny Alan Jr. – Violate Protective Order and Assault of a Pregnant Person
- Cook, Chrystal Renee – Improperly Placed/Obstructed License Plate, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Theft of Property
- Flores, Jose Alfredo – Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
- Taylor, Ananda Malan – Disorderly Conduct
- Turner, Jason James – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Becker, Barbie Lynn – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
- Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Parole Violation