Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 5, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 5, 2021:

  • Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Jordan, Jose Felisiano – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Trespass
  • Pacheco, Johayra Jackeline – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Philpot, Thomas Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Dortch, Danny Alan Jr. – Violate Protective Order and Assault of a Pregnant Person
  • Cook, Chrystal Renee – Improperly Placed/Obstructed License Plate, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Theft of Property
  • Flores, Jose Alfredo – Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Taylor, Ananda Malan – Disorderly Conduct
  • Turner, Jason James – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Becker, Barbie Lynn – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
  • Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Parole Violation
