Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 5, 2021:

Maddux, Meagan Gayle – Evading Arrest or Detention

Jordan, Jose Felisiano – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Trespass

Pacheco, Johayra Jackeline – Interfering With Public Duties

Philpot, Thomas Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dortch, Danny Alan Jr. – Violate Protective Order and Assault of a Pregnant Person

Cook, Chrystal Renee – Improperly Placed/Obstructed License Plate, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Theft of Property

Flores, Jose Alfredo – Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Bridges, Crystal Gail – Possession or Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia

Taylor, Ananda Malan – Disorderly Conduct

Turner, Jason James – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Becker, Barbie Lynn – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

Welch, Jeremy Nolis – Parole Violation

