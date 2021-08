The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 6, 2021:

Warren, Blake Andrew – Theft of Firearm and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Choice, Caleb Isaiah – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Ince, Paula Jean – Public Intoxication

Walker, Robert Bernard Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Lopez, Christopher David – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

