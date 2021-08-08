Steve Ludwig, age 64 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. He was born October 3, 1956 in Conroe, Texas to parents Hans and Lucille Ludwig who preceded him in death along with his sister, Charlotte Hollis.

Survivors include his son, Allen Ludwig and wife Heather and their children, Angela, Chanler, and Austin; sisters, Martha Smith and husband Larry, Norma Gibson and husband Vern, and Vera Bailey; brothers, Bennie Ludwig, David Ludwig, and Ted Ludwig; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Security Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

