Wanna Love Thornton, age 89 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She was born March 5, 1932 in Montgomery County, Texas to parents Albert and Bertie Collins who preceded her in death along with her brothers, Marvin A. and Darwin A. Collins; sister, Alba Joyce Coleman; and son, John Albert Thornton.

Survivors include her sons, James Thornton and wife Patricia, Jeff Thornton and wife Tonya; daughter, Rita Seals and husband Victor; daughter-in-law, Edna Thornton; grandchildren, Sheila Valentine and husband Vance, Richie Thornton and wife Vicki, Kimberly VanAtten, Jessica Jackson, James Raymond Thornton, Krista Jones, Kolby Thornton, Megan Bull and husband Ryan, Elyse Usher and husband Kris, Lori Dearing and husband Zach, Katie Robinson and husband Lance; along with fifteen great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

