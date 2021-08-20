Boyce Glenn Hill, age 79, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. He was born March 16, 1942 in Houston, Texas to parents Addie Mae and Winifred Gail Hill who preceded him in death along with his wife, Beverly Jean Hill; son, Lance Howard Hill; and brother, “Pete” Winifred Carroll Hill.

Survivors include his daughters, Hayley Pequeno and husband Jose, Margie Wedgeworth and husband Ray; daughter-in-law, Susan Hill; sister, Rhonda Jo Hill; grandchildren, T.J. Murry, Justin Murry, Gracey Pequeno, Kimberly Hill, and Nathan Hill; great-grandchildren, Tripp Murry, Rhody Murry, River Murry, Oaklynn Murry, Calder Murry, and London Hill; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

