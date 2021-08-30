Alice Lavina Lacy Wardlaw, 92, of Dayton passed away August 28, 2021. Mrs. Wardlaw was born January 3, 1929 in Deridder, Louisiana to parents Freeman Lacy and Rosalee Farque Lacy.

She had lived in Dayton since 1972 after moving from Baytown. She graduated from Dry Creek High School in 1948 and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Alice enjoyed gardening and loved being with her family and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman and Rosalee Lacy; her husband, F.E. Wardlaw; her daughter, Paula Ubnoskye and husband Larry Ubnoskye; granddaughter, Angela “Angie” N. Nash; three brothers and one sister. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Charlotte Statum and husband Bill and Kathy Holt and husband Robert; her half-sister, Benita Higgins and her half-brother, Steven Lacy; her grandchildren, Brian Williams and companion Suzie, Mandy Clark and husband Kevin, Shauna Taplin, Chad Ubnoskye and wife Genny, and Raychelle Baughman and husband Casey; six great grandchildren; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Wardlaw will be 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening, August 31, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Her service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Denison officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at Brighter Days and Hospice Plus for the love and care they gave Mrs. Wardlaw.

