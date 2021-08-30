Barbara Ann Burwick, 73, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on August 24, 2021, after two weeks of sustaining a heart attack. Barbara (Buchta) Burwick was born on March 8th, 1948 in Dayton Hospital, in Dayton, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of the Dayton area, residing in the Eastgate community for most of her life.

Barbara was proceeded in death by parents Frank and Suzie (Holitzke) Buchta. She is survived by her son, Charles Burwick Jr. and his wife Holly, grandchildren Brittany Burwick and her partner Brandon Guidry, Chad Burwick and his wife Sara, and sister, Dolores Clinton, brothers Francis Buchta and James Buchta and his wife Sylvia. Barbara was married to Charles Burwick Sr. and to Stewart Shipman. While married to Stewart, she was very proud to have helped raise his three children, Jolynn, Brandon, and Brady Shipman.

Barbara dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. Barbara was passionate about her Astros and Texans and when she wasn’t filling her shopping lists, she could be found in her recliner watching sports. Also, Barbara and her siblings were very close, they talked on the phone almost every day. She loved talking to her grandchildren as well, even if it was FaceTime or calls that really had her talking about it for days. Recently, she was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty but had been a long-time parishioner at St Annes Catholic Church in Eastgate, Texas. For several years, she enjoyed being part of the Shepherds Club. We will miss her greatly.

Prior to her passing, Barbara worked at U.S. Steel in Baytown, U.S. Postal service in Dayton, and for Liberty County, where she worked as a permit clerk for many years until retirement in 2010.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Sterling Funeral Homes, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10am, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Anne Mission Catholic Church, CR 622, in Dayton. Rite of Committal will immediately follow in St. Anne Mission Cemetery in Eastgate.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome

To send flowers to Barbara’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

