Dalton Laffie Gregory, age 82, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. He was born August 10, 1939, in Cuero, Texas to parents Laffie Gregory and Mary Lou Reynolds who preceded him in death. He attended Tarkington High School and was part of the 1956 district champion team. Dalton graduated from Tarkington High School in the class of 1959. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Claude Lee Gregory and James Edward Gregory Sr., and wives June Gale and Betty.

Survivors include his sons, Dalton Lee Gregory and wife Cassie, Paul Gregory and wife Rayeleen, Brian Head, Brent Head and wife Misty; sister Alice Justice and husband Bill; sister in-laws, June Page Gregory and Charlene Gregory; 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren along with other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Rural Shade Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

