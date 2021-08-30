Daniel Raye Yarbrough, 62, of Huffman passed away on August 27,2021. Daniel was born September 27, 1958 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Glen Duncan Yarbrough, Sr. and Barbara Jean Langford Yarbrough.

Daniel was a life long resident of Huffman. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #1428, the Houston Arabian Shriners, and the Arabian Horse Patrol. Through the years he supported the Huffman FFA and Little League. He enjoyed being with his family and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Graveside service for Daniel will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Huffman Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton with the Masonic Lodge serving as pallbearers,

