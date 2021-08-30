Nellie Sue “Susie” Odom, 57, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in Webster, Texas. She was born in Fresno, California to Mary Jane and Jerry Gonzales.

Susie moved to Texas in her late 20s, after being swept off her feet by her loving husband John. They packed up and moved her 3 girls to an unknown place which would change all their lives for the better. Over her 28 years of marriage, Susie would often say meeting John and moving her girls to Texas was “The best thing that could have ever happened to her.”

In addition to being known as a wonderful wife and mother, Susie was an amazing “Mimi”, sister, daughter in love, stepmother, aunt, loyal friend, and faithful child of God. Susie loved spending time with her 11 grandchildren baking and decorating cookies, shopping, and being a cheerleader at their sports events. She was extremely proud of her 3 daughters who brought her so much joy, and she was greatly in love with her husband John.

Susie spent most of her career as an educator for 28 years for the State of Texas and Windom School District, but enjoyed partial retirement as a Secretary at Smart Materials Incorporated. Susie loved the roles she played in her career, but she loved the people around her more. In addition to her official titles, she was also known as a short order cook, mail lady, supply clerk, wardrobe patrol, best guacamole maker, and morbid storyteller.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents Mary Jane and Jerry Gonzales, and her sister Regina Ramirez. She leaves behind to cherish her memory husband John Odom, brother Danny Gonzalez and wife Shannon, sister Rita Ochoa and husband Danny, daughter Lina Rodriguez, daughter Jenna Craig and husband Cory, daughter Mechelle Chancey and husband Jimmy, stepdaughter Shandi Wood, father and mother in law John and Barbara Odom, sister in law Tonya Warner and husband Chris, her beloved grandchildren Mallory, Tyler, Jadon, Mia, Bella, Kase, Greyson, Jude, Finley, Sloan, and Morgan. In addition, she leaves behind many family members and friends.

Visitation for Susie will be held 5:00 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at New Work Family Worship Center in Liberty with interment to follow at Moss Hill Cemetery.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Cory Craig, Jimmy Chancey, Tyler Threadgill, Jadon Rodriguez, Gary Guerrero, and Mark Joines. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Kase Rodriguez and Greyson Craig.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

