Denise Georgette Johnson-Harper, age 80, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. She was born August 31, 1940 in France. She is preceded in death by her spouse, Jim Harper; father, George Hugonnet; and fur baby, Martin.

Survivors include her daughter, Valerie Johnson; grandson, Edwin Miranda; and friends, Helena Smith and spouse Jimmy, Bob Humphrey and spouse Paulette, Bill Simmons and spouse Carol, Mollie Cohn Lambert, Lisia Joseph, Elizibeth Hernandez, Rivkah Pinsker and Andy Deutsch, Tamyra Crossley, Amber Cucolo, Sue Gulledge and Kappy Muenzer.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvaged Souls Pet Rescue 600 Summertree Ct., Colleyville, TX 76034 their PayPal is: https://paypal.me/SalvagedSoulsPetResc?locale.x=en_US or the Citizens for Animal Protection 10035 Lynbrooke Dr. Houston, TX 77042.

