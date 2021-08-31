Louise Quimby, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2021. She was born on July 29, 1936 to Carl and Elora Bracewell.

Louise married Johnny Quimby in June of 1953 who preceded her in death in 2006. Louise loved and was loved by many, she lived a full life and touched many hearts.

She is survived by brother Buddy and sister in law Priscilla. Daughter Cindi and husband David, son Bill and wife Stephanie. Grandchildren Tessa, Tony, Kisna, Justin and Josh and many great Grandchildren.

Viewing for Mrs. Quimby will be held 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Please join us in a life celebration at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service with interment to follow at Norris Cemetery. After the burial there will be a gathering at The Church by Christ Jesus (2695 FM 1960).

