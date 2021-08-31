Patsy Sue Reece, 78, of Dayton, passed away on August 29, 2021 in Kingwood. Patsy was born December 8, 1942, in Rockston, Texas to parents, M.O Balentine and Bessie Chancelor Balentine.

Patsy had been a resident of Dayton since 2004. She was an active member of the Dayton First Assembly of God Church. She participated in the prison ministry, hospital ministry and was a volunteer at Methodist Hospital in Baytown. She enjoyed reading and taking care of her family.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Cathy “Renee” Hicks, several brothers, and sisters. She is survived by her husband Ray Reece; her daughter, Valrie Markman and husband Marvin; one brother, one sister; grandchildren, Jessica Gardiner and Charles, LeAnn Bundick and Dannon, Nicole Bruers and Todd, Caitlin Bennett, and Tasha Bennett; great-grandchildren, A.J., Carlie, William, Skyler, Dallon, Dammon, Dezzie, Eli, Henrey, Charlie, and Silas; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Service for Patsy will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 3, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

