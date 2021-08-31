Paul Eugene Tidwell, 51, of Daisetta, Texas, was called to his eternal rest on August 28, 2021. Paul gave selflessly of himself to his family and friends. All who knew him knew him as a wise, funny, gentle, devoted encourager and supporter for those around him. Words cannot do justice for how much he loved and impacted our family We are comforted knowing that he is now receiving the best and most fitting reward from his Savior for the life of service he lived here.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Buford Tidwell. Those left to grieve his loss are his mother, who he devotedly cared for, Joe AnnTidwell, brother David Tidwell and wife Lori , sister Lenay Gamez and husband Dionicio, all of Daisetta TX; Ron Tidwell and wife Wyliene of Dayton TX, sister Bllie Aymond of Daisetta, TX; sister Ronda RIchardson and husband James of Angleton, TX, 10 nieces 8 nephews, 8 great nieces and 9 great nephews.

A celebration service will be held in Paul’s memory on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Bethel Assembly of God in Liberty, Texas, from 5 pm to 6 pm. Officiating the ceremony will be Pastor Patrick Slack.

