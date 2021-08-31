Veterans being sought to lead Liberty prayer march on Oct. 2

Local veterans are needed to help lead a prayer march at noon, Saturday, Oct. 2, in downtown Liberty. The veterans are being asked to carry the U.S. and Texas flags as the march travels from Liberty City Hall, Liberty County Courthouse and three local churches in downtown Liberty.

“With everything that is going on with our country, we believe the veterans need to be honored. We want to be united as a community and offer prayers for their safety and wellbeing,” said Jane Delaney, one of the event’s organizers.

Watching the news coming out of Afghanistan has been troubling for all Americans, leading to concern about the morale of service personnel, past and present, she added.

“Just look at what’s going on. We never give our veterans the absolute credit they deserve for all their bravery. They volunteered. Nobody drafted them. They did what they do for love of country. The way they sacrifice for each other is admirable,” Delaney said.

No extra stops are being added into the march; however, a special prayer will be offered up by and for service personnel outside the county courthouse.

“We are going to stand behind them in unity when we pray at the courthouse,” she said.

The prayer march is not a political event, so no political attire should be worn, according to the guidelines.

If you are a veteran and want to take part in the march, or can help organize participation on behalf of a local Veterans of Foreign Wars post or an American Legion post, please call Delaney at 713-248-9204.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

