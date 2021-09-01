Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 29, 2021:
- August, Kevon Jarvis – Possession of Marijuana
- Norcross, Shane Paul – Public Intoxication
- Riden, Jordan Scott – Criminal Mischief
- Bennett, Victor Curtis Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Smart, Kevin Ray – Intoxicated Manslaughter
- Sheats, Summer Michelle – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
- Madden, Shay Lee – Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Moore, Randy Scott – Theft of Mail
- Ibarra, Jose David – No Driver’s License