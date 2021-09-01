Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 29, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 29, 2021:

  • August, Kevon Jarvis – Possession of Marijuana
  • Norcross, Shane Paul – Public Intoxication
  • Riden, Jordan Scott – Criminal Mischief
  • Bennett, Victor Curtis Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Smart, Kevin Ray – Intoxicated Manslaughter
  • Sheats, Summer Michelle – Forgery of a Financial Instrument
  • Madden, Shay Lee – Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Moore, Randy Scott – Theft of Mail
  • Ibarra, Jose David – No Driver’s License
  • August, Kevon Jarvis
  • Bennett, Victor Curtis Jr.
  • Madden, Shay Lee
  • Moore, Randy Scott
  • Norcross, Shane Paul
  • Riden, Jordan Scott
  • Sheats, Summer Michelle
  • Smart, Kevin Ray

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.