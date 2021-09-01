Liberty County Jail arrest report, Aug. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Aug. 29, 2021:

August, Kevon Jarvis – Possession of Marijuana

Norcross, Shane Paul – Public Intoxication

Riden, Jordan Scott – Criminal Mischief

Bennett, Victor Curtis Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Smart, Kevin Ray – Intoxicated Manslaughter

Sheats, Summer Michelle – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Madden, Shay Lee – Displaying Expired License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Moore, Randy Scott – Theft of Mail

Ibarra, Jose David – No Driver’s License

