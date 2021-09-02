Angel Marie Smart, 43, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. She was born on August 8, 1978, in Spokane, Washington, to Tom James and Nora Andrews James.

Angel lived all over world as a child. She moved from Saudi Arabia to Liberty in 1990, and our little community has never been the same! After graduating from Liberty High School in 1996, she attended Lee College to receive her nursing degree in 2000. Angel fulfilled her lifelong dream of working with pediatric oncology patients as a Registered Nurse at Texas Children’s Hospital for over 21 years. The time Angel dedicated in her youth to perfecting her well known pranks served her well in brightening the lives of her patients. One night the boys and girls of the 9th floor met real life firemen after her gymnastic demonstration ended with her foot hanging on a fire alarm, or so the hospital officials claimed.

In 1998, Angel married the love of her life, Kevin Smart, and it didn’t take long for the city girl to truly fit into the country. She was the prissiest girly girl you would ever find in a deer stand or posing with a freshly caught largemouth bass. Angel always got what Angel wanted. No matter if it was a bonfire right in the middle of the arena for the Halloween party, or two dishwashers in the house, Kevin was always quick express his opinion, then get busy working on Angels latest request.

Angel did everything BIG and in Grand Style, from the way she walked to the drive and determination that pushed her to compete in triathlons. But, no other place was that more evident than with their children, Logan and Lexi. Angel was involved in every single activity at the school, that is if “involved” means “in charge.”

She was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. Angel had the ability to make everyone she met feel like the most important person in the world. Logan and Lexi’s friends knew Angel as another mother and they were welcomed at the Smart home day or night. To hear her tell it, all of the kids were “her kids.” You just never knew if she was referring to Logan, Lexi, her nieces, nephews, or any of their friends. They were all hers! On top of her love for her people, she loved and spoiled her two dogs, Xander and Sasha.

Angel loved the beach, kayaking, cooking, sunflowers, and anything yellow. Actually, Angel loved everything… everything except early mornings!

We will miss her smile, her infectious laugh, and our precious, beautiful Angel every single day, as she was truly an angel among us.

Angel was preceded in death by her brother T.J. James, Jr.; paternal grandparents Armond and Jessie James; grandfather Leon Andrews; and grandmother Mary Andrews. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her parents Tom and Nora James; her husband of twenty-three years, Kevin Smart; son Logan Smart; daughter Lexi Smart; sister Crystal James; father-in-law and mother-in-law Mike and Pam Smart; nieces and nephews Kaylea Voldahl, Camden Alford, Kelsey Alford, Colton Alford, Dylon Smart, MaKinnley Smart, Emma Smart, Alicia Smart, Macey Brunson, Ethan Smart, Jessica Edmonds, and William Edmonds; great-nephew McCoy Cameron; great-nieces Trinity Jordan and Journee Jordan; brother-in-law David and Buddie Smart; brother-in-law Alan Smart; brother-in-law Shorty Smart and wife Kelley; and sister-in-law Cassie Edmonds and husband Clarence. In addition, she leaves behind numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 6-8 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Saturday, September 4, 2021 at North Main Baptist Church, 4709 N. Main St., Liberty, Texas 77575.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Kevin Smart, Logan Smart, Tom James, Alan Smart, Shorty Smart and David Smart. Honorary pallbearers are Camden Alford, Dylon Smart and Ethan Smart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Angel’s honor to Texas Children’s 9W tower:

C/O: In Memory of Angel Smart

https://give.texaschildrens.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1636&1636.donation=form1

