Karen (Giesecke) Mizell, 52, of Humble, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was born on Saturday, September 28, 1968, in Arlington, Texas. Karen was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Neal Giesecke. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Kenneth Giesecke and wife Analyssa, Emily Mercado and husband Dylan, Nicholas Giesecke, and Amber Fernandez and husband Zack; sister, Ann Giesecke; granddaughter, Madison Giesecke; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

