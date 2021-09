The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 1, 2021:

Idrissa, Nduwamungu – Failure to Identify and Obstructing a Highway or Passageway

Huckabay, Michael David – Public Intoxication

Sanchez, Rony – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Aggravated Robbery

Bland, Parnel – Public Intoxication

Lopez Itzep, Carlos Ciriaco – Public Intoxication and Consumption of Alcohol Off Premises

