Diane Ferguson Barton, 77, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Mont Belvieu, Texas. She was born on March 7, 1944, in Monroe, Michigan to the late Merrill and Zorka Knezevich Conner. Diane graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, Michigan, the class of 1962. After high school, she began college-level courses at Statz Business College/BTS. For many years, Diane worked as a legal secretary and paralegal for Ed Bean, Attorney. After her retirement in 2006, she did some secretarial work for an RV park in Onalaska.

Diane enjoyed going to the casinos and trying her luck at the slot machines. After her husband passed away, she began playing slot and BINGO games on Facebook. Diane will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her. She made many friends that she called family at the Value Inn RV Park in Mont Belvieu where she resided in her travel trailer.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Barbara Baldwin Hammac; her granddaughter Megan Carley; and her late husband Raymon Barton. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Keith Baldwin and Deborah Baldwin Fultze, both of Michigan; her grandchildren Josh Swanson, Jessica Swanson, Lacey Carley York, Sasha Fultze, Jeremy Fultze, Austin Baldwin, Gracie Baldwin, Maggie Baldwin, and Casey Jo Collins; her six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; her brother Rodney Conner and wife Dorothy of Virginia; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Diane’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind and loving woman that she was. She will be laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Park in La Salle, Michigan and services will be announced at a later date.

