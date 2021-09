The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 2, 2021:

Glenn, Annieshea Irene – Evading Arrest or Detention

Jones, Lyndon Louis – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Luna, Luis Fernando – Possession of Marijuana

Hutto, Larry Wayne – Forgery

Hebert, Orrin Tyler – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Bynum, Toni Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hadley, Isaiah Dion – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bynum, Toni Marie

Glenn, Annieshea Irene

Hadley, Isaiah Dion

Hebert, Orrin Tyler

Hutto, Larry Wayne

Jones, Lyndon Louis

Luna, Luis Fernando

Share this: Twitter

Facebook