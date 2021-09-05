Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 3, 2021:

  • McFatter, Kevin P – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Sackett, Amber Nicole – Violating Promise to Appear, Bail Jumping, No Driver’s License and Unsafe Speed
  • Peeler, Felishia Marie – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Sink, Sean Kevin – Theft of Service
  • Vacha, William Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Lloyd, Christina Marie – Driving While License Invalid
  • Herndon, Bruce Lee – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Imposition of Special Restrictions and Endorsements and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hidalgo-Baquerizo, Valeria – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, Abandoning/Endangering a Child and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
