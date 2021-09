Morgan Leonard Parker, 68, of Cleveland, Texas passed away September 1, 2021. Leonard was born to parents William and Ida Bell Parker on January 11, 1953, in Liberty, Texas. Leonard is proceeded in death by his parents and wife of 50 years, Paula Lanette Parker, who passed away January 1, 2021.

Leonard is survived by his sons, Shane Parker and Cory Parker, and wife Jennifer; sisters, Linda Vandiver, Jeanell Mulkey, and Trudy Parker; sister in laws, Sue Burton and Norma Williams; grandchildren, Shelby Davis and husband Preston, Shyane Parker, Lindsey and Lacey Tinney, and Logan Parker; great-grandchild, Gannon Davis.

