Paula Jean Brown, a Dayton resident and business owner, was born on Sept. 10, 1946, in Tyler, Texas. She passed from this life on Aug. 30, 2021, in Humble, Texas, at the age of 74.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Margaret Roberts, of Winnsboro, Texas, Robert Roberts of Longview, Texas, and her husband, Jimmy E Brown of Dayton, Texas, in 2013. She is survived by her children, Charles Clover and wife, Dana of Dayton, Texas, Tara Clover and husband, Jason of Porter, Texas, and Monica Walker and husband Kevin of New Braunfels, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. Paula will be missed deeply.

A private memorial will be held by family at a time to be determined.

