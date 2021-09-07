Maurice Quinnin Godejohn, 79, of Cleveland, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born on Thursday, January 8, 1942, in Cleveland, Texas to Bosie Godejohn and Elsie (Monday) Godejohn, both of whom have preceded him in death. Maurice was also preceded in death by his son, Bill Godejohn, brothers, H.A. Godejohn and Charles Godejohn, sisters, Vera Lee Stripling, Elaine Smith, and Jaunita Boles.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Glenda Godejohn; daughters, Rolinda Davis and husband John, Mechelle Staples and husband Robert; grandchildren, Amanda and Sonny Faulkner, Joseph Lira, Loren and Krystle Hardy, Brandi and Travis Meads; great-grandchildren, Reagan Faulkner, Brayden Young, Casen Faulkner, Brent Atkinson, Brennen Hardy, Rylee Faulkner, Brodie Meads, Mason Hardy, Cullen Hardy, Max Rippe; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Maurice will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 6: 00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Maurice will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 3:00 pm. Interment for Maurice will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. David Martin officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Loren Hardy, Joseph Lira, Travis Meads, Sonny Faulkner, Brayden Young, Brent Atkinson, Casen Faulkner, John Davis, Robert Staples, and Brennen Hardy.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kent Webb, Brodie Meads, and Mason Hardy.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maurice Quinnin Godejohn, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

