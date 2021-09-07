Obie Dee Hayes III, 57, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021. He was born on Monday, August 17, 1964 in Galena Park, Texas to Obie Dee Hayes Jr. and Etta Charlene (Marable) Hayes, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Obie was also preceded in death by his brother, David Lewis Newton, and sister, Donna Newton Green. Left to cherish his memory is his loving girlfriend of 9 years, Katrina Oxner; daughters, Brittney Garneau and Kourtney Wilbanks; brothers, William Newton and wife Carol, and Roy Lynn Newton; sisters, Deana Hayes Heard and husband Robert, Shelia Newton Waldrop, and Cindy Hayes Daniels and husband Ken; step-grandchildren, Payton Rawls, Lilly, Olivia, Ashton Wilbanks, Claire Garneau, Luke Garneau; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Obie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Obie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 am. Interment for Obie will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Carlton Bailey officiating.

Pallbearers will be David Warren Jr., Richard Oxner, Scott Huffman, Chris Oxner, Darren Kitchens, Rusty Ponder, Thomas Watson, and Kenny Robb.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ken Daniels, Rob Heard and Trent Watson. All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

