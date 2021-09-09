Christopher Ray Wire, age 60 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was born October 2, 1960 in Buffalo, New York, to parents Miller and Dolores Wire who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Wire; daughter, Jessica Mireles and husband Brian; sons, James Edward Brown, III. and wife Lydia, and Jeremy William Brown; sister, Debbie Wire; brothers, Matthew Wire and wife Ann, Murray Wire and wife Tammie; grandchildren, James Edward Brown, IV., Lorali Brown, Bentlei Montalvo, Jonathan Brown, Madison Mireles, Lilly Brown, and Kaislynn Brown; along with multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

