The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 6, 2021:

Lynch, Timothy Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance (no mugshot)

Goss, Michael Lawrence – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Goodman, Cody Lee – Public Intoxication

Leonard, Christian Phillippe – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Transport

Goodman, Cody Lee

Goss, Michael Lawrence

Leonard, Christian Phillippe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook