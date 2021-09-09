Liberty County Jail arrest report, Sept. 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Sept. 7, 2021:

Austin, John Wayne – Parole Violation

Vekios, Brittney Amanda – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Pender, Michael Allen – Theft of a Firearm-Motion to Revoke

McMichael, Jonathan Walker – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Dangerous Drug

Vonner, Devin Dwayne – Speeding, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Rider Not Secured by Seatbelt

Walker, Darin Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

